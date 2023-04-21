DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 15.4% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in DTE Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DTE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.11.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $113.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.82.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.02%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Articles

