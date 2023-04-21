Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 137.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,851 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Invitation Homes worth $15,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $33.19 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $44.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.72.

About Invitation Homes

Get Rating

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

