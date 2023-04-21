Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.89 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,024 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $15,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 105,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 22,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $500,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $500,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,875 shares of company stock worth $3,166,805. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $137.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.89. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $138.08.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.06.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading

