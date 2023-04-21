Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.08 Million Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 349.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 88,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

