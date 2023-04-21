Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,027 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $992,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000.

Shares of SMMD opened at $54.49 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

