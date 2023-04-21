Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 938 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 515.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995,501 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Danaher by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,247,000 after acquiring an additional 567,006 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Danaher by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $634,834,000 after acquiring an additional 422,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $697,383,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock opened at $248.34 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.42. The company has a market cap of $181.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

