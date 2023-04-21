Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 4,925 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 146.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VIG stock opened at $156.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.64. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.