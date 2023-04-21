Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 633 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth $306,666,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth $83,613,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 561.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 274,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,381,000 after buying an additional 233,116 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 435.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 266,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,945,000 after buying an additional 217,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth $36,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Benchmark began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $166.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $262.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.68.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.41 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

