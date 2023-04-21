Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Holdings Raised by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.64 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $49.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.36.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

