Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $168,717,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $6,533,000. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 134,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 59,928 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 57,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $3,201,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.4 %

PNOV stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $799.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

