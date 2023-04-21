HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $129,868,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $98,820,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 48.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $33,728,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

