Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,551 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 57,093 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $37.98 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $38.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.72.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

