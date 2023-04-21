Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 38.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 8.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.94.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WERN stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.32. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

