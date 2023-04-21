Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.46 Million Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,197,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 902,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $83,093,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,169,000 after acquiring an additional 34,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 268,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.52.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $131.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $169.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

