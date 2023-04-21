Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.13% of Perion Network worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Perion Network by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Perion Network by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $42.75.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $209.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.07 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PERI. StockNews.com began coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

