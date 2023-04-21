JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $893,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,683.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 233,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 225,397 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 446,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 107,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $22.34 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29.

