Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 1,408 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,591,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the third quarter worth $113,237,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth $43,148,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,806,000 after acquiring an additional 358,134 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 342.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 257,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,001,000 after acquiring an additional 199,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $2,448,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,245,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,090,561.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $2,448,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,245,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,090,561.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total value of $261,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,579 shares of company stock worth $51,032,284 in the last ninety days. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $125.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $139.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.38 and its 200 day moving average is $123.77.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

