BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.
BJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.
Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $77.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $80.41.
BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.
