Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.72 Million Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,427 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.11% of Revolve Group worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 55.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on RVLV. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.24.

Revolve Group stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.13. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $55.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.41 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

