Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.86 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,857 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $107.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.07 and a 200-day moving average of $107.05. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.