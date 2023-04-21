Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,555,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,372,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,264,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,082 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $37.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.49.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

