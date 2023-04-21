Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,966 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Envista by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 5.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 69.8% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Envista Trading Down 0.2 %

Envista stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average is $36.30. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $31.67 and a one year high of $45.76.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Envista had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $660.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Envista

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $379,606.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Envista Profile

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.