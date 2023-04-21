Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Penumbra by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Penumbra by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 4.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penumbra news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $168,773.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,269.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 693 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $168,773.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total transaction of $1,271,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,020,687.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,353 shares of company stock valued at $8,789,293 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PEN stock opened at $275.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.86 and a 1-year high of $287.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.33.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $279.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.83.

Penumbra Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

