ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,418 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Terreno Realty worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 23,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Terreno Realty by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Terreno Realty by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TRNO. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Terreno Realty Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TRNO opened at $62.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $80.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.71.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $76.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 71.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

