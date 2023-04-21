Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 320 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,683,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. XR Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 676,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,445,000 after acquiring an additional 349,340 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP opened at $128.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.30. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $108.00 and a 52-week high of $170.62.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.