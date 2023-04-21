Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,831 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,373 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,660,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,694,000 after buying an additional 523,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,277,000 after acquiring an additional 328,137 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Associated Banc by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,574,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,335,000 after purchasing an additional 215,603 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 7.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,678,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,901,000 after purchasing an additional 180,542 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,658,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,389,000 after purchasing an additional 120,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ASB opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening acquired 4,850 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,764.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,694.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.