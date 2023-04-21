Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 1,467 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,109 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 70,025 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,096 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its position in TJX Companies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 6,082 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.55. The company has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

