Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.93 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 123,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the third quarter worth $2,217,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 70,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FM opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $664.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.67. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

