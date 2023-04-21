Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,339 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 370,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after buying an additional 216,625 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $125.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.38. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

