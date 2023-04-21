Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,093 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.65.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $211.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.76. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $276.65.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.