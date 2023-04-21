1,448 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,907.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $162.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $163.08.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

