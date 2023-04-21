712 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 712 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,867 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after acquiring an additional 283,323 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,868,000 after acquiring an additional 278,701 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $432,541,000 after acquiring an additional 269,018 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $255.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.11 and a one year high of $340.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.41.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

