180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,845 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $122.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $131.53.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.5906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CNI. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.12.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

