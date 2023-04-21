Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 9,347 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its stake in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,347 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHF. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 41.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the period. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WHF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Up 0.1 %

WhiteHorse Finance Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $288.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.70%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 205.80%.

Insider Transactions at WhiteHorse Finance

In related news, Director John Bolduc bought 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $89,562.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,935.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.