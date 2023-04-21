180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 245 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $490.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.93. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $517.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.