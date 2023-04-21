Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 15,823 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,823 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLB. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 306,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLB. Bank of America cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

CLB stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $31.42.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $127.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.