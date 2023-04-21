Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes Position in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OFS. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OFS Capital by 38.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OFS Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OFS Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFS opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. OFS Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is currently -231.57%.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

