Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 1,000 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $13.43.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

