Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys New Position in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCI. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 433.2% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 45,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 37,328 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 88,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 157,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 13,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MCI opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $15.16.

Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

