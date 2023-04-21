Stifel Nicolaus Raises Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $222.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $209.00 to $222.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UNP. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $217.96.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $202.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.58. The company has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $250.52.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

