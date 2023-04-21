Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $212.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $214.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.53.

Equifax stock opened at $202.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.89. Equifax has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $234.14.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Equifax by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Equifax by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

