Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys New Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 90,400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 298.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 176,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 242.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.26.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.30.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

