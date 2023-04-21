Forsta AP Fonden Has $7.55 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $155.94 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.59 and its 200-day moving average is $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.40.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

