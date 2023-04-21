First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,240 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 60,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,907,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,253,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 163,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 41,858 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DEED opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $23.55.

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

