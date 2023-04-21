Forsta AP Fonden Has $7.07 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $322.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $291.00 and a 1 year high of $426.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $324.05 and its 200 day moving average is $340.73.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $344.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.