Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.11% of Pentair worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 684,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,821,000 after acquiring an additional 126,442 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.74. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.31.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

