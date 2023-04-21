Forsta AP Fonden Trims Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $273.83 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.69.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.59.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

