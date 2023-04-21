Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys Shares of 10,022 Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.07% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 567.2% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 300,914 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 211,348 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 1,867.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 193,370 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,888,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 14,395.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 80,902 shares during the period.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $20.92.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

