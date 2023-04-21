Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 746 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $443.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $430.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $487.47.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.683 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Further Reading

