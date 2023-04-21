2,013 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,811 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,520,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fiserv by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,353,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,917,000 after buying an additional 653,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,063 shares of company stock worth $2,876,087. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV stock opened at $116.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.95 and a 200 day moving average of $105.70. The company has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.